Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: Full List of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Players Released & Retained

IPL 2024: Full List of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Players Released & Retained

#IPL2024 | #HarryBrook has been released by #SunrisersHyderabad ahead of the auction on 19 December in Dubai.
The Quint
IPL
Published:

Harry Brook has been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad

|

Image: Sportzpics cc

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Harry Brook has been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad </p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Six players have been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, including uncapped Indian pacer Kartik Tyagi and England batter Harry Brook.

Meanwhile, Brook—who was purchased for an incredible INR 13.25 crores—was freed by SRH. Even though he scored 190 runs in 11 matches, including a century, he was unable to live up to the hype in the 2023 IPL.

Tyagi, a right-arm fast bowler, was released by the team after receiving little playing time. Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, and Akeal Hosein have all been released by SRH. As of right now, KKR has a purse of INR 32.5 crore, while SRH has INR 34 crore left over.

Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:

IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad - Players Retained

  1. Abdul Samad

  2. Aiden Markram

  3. Rahul Tripathi

  4. Glenn Phillips

  5. Heinrich Klaasen

  6. Mayank Agarwal

  7. Anmolpreet Singh

  8. Upendra Yadav

  9. Nitish Reddy

  10. Shahbaz Ahmed (Trade)

  11. Abhishek Sharma

  12. Marco Jansen

  13. Washington Sundar

  14. Sanvir Singh

  15. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  16. Mayank Markande

  17. Umran Malik

  18. T Natarajan

  19. Fazalhaq Farooqi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad - Players Released

  1. Harry Brook

  2. Samarth Vyas

  3. Kartik Tyagi

  4. Vivrant Sharma

  5. Akeal Hossein

  6. Adil Rashid

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT