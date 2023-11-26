IPL 2024: Full List of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Players Released & Retained

Harry Brook has been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad
Image: Sportzpics cc
Six players have been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, including uncapped Indian pacer Kartik Tyagi and England batter Harry Brook.
Meanwhile, Brook—who was purchased for an incredible INR 13.25 crores—was freed by SRH. Even though he scored 190 runs in 11 matches, including a century, he was unable to live up to the hype in the 2023 IPL.
Tyagi, a right-arm fast bowler, was released by the team after receiving little playing time. Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, and Akeal Hosein have all been released by SRH. As of right now, KKR has a purse of INR 32.5 crore, while SRH has INR 34 crore left over.
Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:
Abdul Samad
Aiden Markram
Rahul Tripathi
Glenn Phillips
Heinrich Klaasen
Mayank Agarwal
Anmolpreet Singh
Upendra Yadav
Nitish Reddy
Shahbaz Ahmed (Trade)
Abhishek Sharma
Marco Jansen
Washington Sundar
Sanvir Singh
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Mayank Markande
Umran Malik
T Natarajan
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Harry Brook
Samarth Vyas
Kartik Tyagi
Vivrant Sharma
Akeal Hossein
Adil Rashid
