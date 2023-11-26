IPL 2024: Full List of Rajasthan Royals' Players Released & Retained

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals have released Riyan Parag and Jason Holder
(Image: BCCI)
The Rajasthan Royals have released West Indies duo Jason Holder and Obed McCoy. Earlier this week, Rajasthan announced that top-order hitter Devdutt Padikkal was traded to the Lucknow Super Giants, with pacer Avesh Khan joining the team in exchange. RR have retained a total of 12 Indian players and five foreign players.
The team has retained its captain, Sanju Samson; spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal; Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sandeep Sharma and Kuldeep Sen.
RR's remaining purse is currently INR 14.5 crore.
Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:
Sanju Samson
Ravichandra Ashwin
Yuzvendra Chahal
Prasidh Krishna
Navdeep Saini
Avesh Khan (Trade)
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Kuldeep Sen
Sandeep Sharma
Riyan Parag
Dhruv Jurel
Kunal Singh Rathore
Jos Buttler
Trent Boult
Adam Zampa
Shimron Hetmyer
Donovan Ferreira
Joe Root (Opted Out)
Jason Holder
Abdul Basith
Akash Vashisht
Kuldip Yadav
Obed McCoy
Murugan Ashwin
KC Cariappa
KM Asif
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)