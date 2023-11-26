IPL 2024: Full List of Punjab Kings' Players Released & Retained

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: Full List of Punjab Kings' Players Released & Retained

#IPL2024 | #PunjabKings released uncapped Indian all-rounder #ShahrukhKhan from their set-up.
The Quint
IPL
Published:

Punjab Kings have released Shahrukh Khan from their team

|

(Image: BCCI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Punjab Kings have released Shahrukh Khan from their team</p></div>
On the day of the IPL 2024 Retentions, Punjab Kings released left-hander Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka and India's uncapped all-rounder Shahrukh Khan.

In addition to Shahrukh and Rajapaksa, other releases of the franchise include Mohit Rathee, Raj Angad Bawa, and Baltej Dhanda.

The amount Punjab still have in their purse is INR 24.1 crore.

Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:

IPL 2024 Punjab Kings - Players Retained

  1. Shikhar Dhawan

  2. Prabhsimran Singh

  3. Jitesh Sharma

  4. Sikandar Raza

  5. Rishi Dhawan

  6. Liam Livingstone

  7. Atharva Taide

  8. Arshdeep Singh

  9. Nathan Ellis

  10. Sam Curran

  11. Kagiso Rabada

  12. Harpreet Brar

  13. Rahul Chahar

  14. Harpreet Bhatia

  15. Vidwath Kaverappa

  16. Shivam Singh

IPL 2024 Punjab Kings - Players Released

  1. Bhanuka Rajapaksa

  2. Shahrukh Khan

  3. Raj Angad Bawa

  4. Matthew Short

  5. Baltej Dhanda

  6. G Brar

  7. Mohit Rathee

