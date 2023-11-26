IPL 2024: Full List of Punjab Kings' Players Released & Retained

Punjab Kings have released Shahrukh Khan from their team
(Image: BCCI)
On the day of the IPL 2024 Retentions, Punjab Kings released left-hander Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka and India's uncapped all-rounder Shahrukh Khan.
In addition to Shahrukh and Rajapaksa, other releases of the franchise include Mohit Rathee, Raj Angad Bawa, and Baltej Dhanda.
The amount Punjab still have in their purse is INR 24.1 crore.
Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:
Shikhar Dhawan
Prabhsimran Singh
Jitesh Sharma
Sikandar Raza
Rishi Dhawan
Liam Livingstone
Atharva Taide
Arshdeep Singh
Nathan Ellis
Sam Curran
Kagiso Rabada
Harpreet Brar
Rahul Chahar
Harpreet Bhatia
Vidwath Kaverappa
Shivam Singh
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Shahrukh Khan
Raj Angad Bawa
Matthew Short
Baltej Dhanda
G Brar
Mohit Rathee
