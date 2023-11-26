Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: Full List of Lucknow Super Giants' Players Released & Retained

IPL 2024: Full List of Lucknow Super Giants' Players Released & Retained

#IPL2024 | LucknowSuperGiants have released #JaydevUnadkat while #DeepakHooda has been retained by the side.
IPL
IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants have released Jaydev Unadkat

The Lucknow Super Giants have released Daniel Sams, an Australian left-arm pace all-rounder, and Jaydev Unadkat, an Indian fast bowler. However, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, and Mark Wood have been retained by the team.

They had already dealt Romario Shepherd to the Mumbai Indians, acquired Devdutt Padikkal through a trade with the Rajasthan Royals, and Avesh Khan to RR.

To complete their squad in time for the 2024 Indian Premier League, LSG will be considering strategic purchases at the upcoming auction, which takes place in Dubai on December 19.

Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:

IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants - Players Retained

KL Rahul

Quinton de Kock

Nicholas Pooran

Ayush Badoni

Kyle Mayers

Marcus Stoinis

Deepak Hooda

Ravi Bishnoi

Naveen-ul-Haq

Krunal Pandya

Yudhvir Singh

Prerak Mankad

Yash Thakur

Amit Mishra

Mark Wood

Mayank Yadav

Mohsin Khan

Devdutt Padikkal

IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants - Players Released

  1. Jaydev Unadkat

  2. Daniel Sams

  3. Manan Vohra

  4. Swapnil Singh

  5. Karan Sharma

  6. Arpit Guleria

  7. Suryansh Shedge

  8. Karun Nair

