IPL 2024: Full List of Lucknow Super Giants' Players Released & Retained

The Lucknow Super Giants have released Daniel Sams, an Australian left-arm pace all-rounder, and Jaydev Unadkat, an Indian fast bowler. However, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, and Mark Wood have been retained by the team.

They had already dealt Romario Shepherd to the Mumbai Indians, acquired Devdutt Padikkal through a trade with the Rajasthan Royals, and Avesh Khan to RR.

To complete their squad in time for the 2024 Indian Premier League, LSG will be considering strategic purchases at the upcoming auction, which takes place in Dubai on December 19.