IPL 2024: Full List of Lucknow Super Giants' Players Released & Retained

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants have released Jaydev Unadkat
(Photo: BCCI)
The Lucknow Super Giants have released Daniel Sams, an Australian left-arm pace all-rounder, and Jaydev Unadkat, an Indian fast bowler. However, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, and Mark Wood have been retained by the team.
They had already dealt Romario Shepherd to the Mumbai Indians, acquired Devdutt Padikkal through a trade with the Rajasthan Royals, and Avesh Khan to RR.
To complete their squad in time for the 2024 Indian Premier League, LSG will be considering strategic purchases at the upcoming auction, which takes place in Dubai on December 19.
Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:
KL Rahul
Quinton de Kock
Nicholas Pooran
Ayush Badoni
Kyle Mayers
Marcus Stoinis
Deepak Hooda
Ravi Bishnoi
Naveen-ul-Haq
Krunal Pandya
Yudhvir Singh
Prerak Mankad
Yash Thakur
Amit Mishra
Mark Wood
Mayank Yadav
Mohsin Khan
Devdutt Padikkal
Jaydev Unadkat
Daniel Sams
Manan Vohra
Swapnil Singh
Karan Sharma
Arpit Guleria
Suryansh Shedge
Karun Nair
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)