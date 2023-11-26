Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: Full List of Kolkata Knight Riders' Players Released & Retained

IPL 2024: Full List of Kolkata Knight Riders' Players Released & Retained

The Quint
IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders Release Shardul Thakur

(Photo: BCCI)

The two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders have released 12 players, including India all-rounder Shardul Thakur and New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, but they have kept hold of West Indies' veteran players Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

Ferguson's hamstring injury limited him to three games in the previous season, and it also kept Thakur out of several IPL 2023 games. Additionally, KKR has released Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav.

Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:

IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders - Players Retained

  1. Nitish Rana

  2. Rinku Singh

  3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz

  4. Shreyas Iyer

  5. Jason Roy

  6. Sunil Narine

  7. Suyash Sharma

  8. Anukul Roy

  9. Andre Russell

  10. Venkatesh Iyer

  11. Harshit Rana

  12. Vaibhav Arora

  13. Varun Chakaravarthy

IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders - Players Released

  1. Shardul Thakur

  2. Shakib Al Hasan

  3. Litton Das

  4. Aarya Desai

  5. David Wiese

  6. Narayan Jagadeesan

  7. Mandeep Singh

  8. Kulwant Khejroliya

  9. Lockie Ferguson

  10. Umesh Yadav

  11. Tim Southee

  12. Johnson Charles

