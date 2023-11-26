IPL 2024: Full List of Kolkata Knight Riders' Players Released & Retained

The two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders have released 12 players, including India all-rounder Shardul Thakur and New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, but they have kept hold of West Indies' veteran players Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

Ferguson's hamstring injury limited him to three games in the previous season, and it also kept Thakur out of several IPL 2023 games. Additionally, KKR has released Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav.

Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise: