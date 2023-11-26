IPL 2024: Full List of Delhi Capitals' Players Released & Retained

Delhi Capitals have retained Rishabh Pant for IPL 2024
On Sunday, the Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and Mitchell Marsh. Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, and Mustafizur Rahman are among the 11 players that the team has released.
Shaw's retention by DC was a subject of some conjecture, particularly following his lackluster performance at bat in the 2023 IPL. However, he has been kept on, whereas Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Chetan Sakariya have been let go.
With the IPL auction in Dubai next month, DC now have a purse of INR 28.95 crore. There are still nine spots available on the squad.
Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:
Rishabh Pant
Pravin Dubey
David Warner
Vicky Ostwal
Prithvi Shaw
Anrich Nortje
Abishek Porel
Kuldeep Yadav
Axar Patel
Lungi Ngidi
Lalit Yadav
Khaleel Ahmed
Mitchell Marsh
Ishant Sharma
Yash Dhull
Mukesh Kumar
Rilee Roussow
Rovman Powell
Manish Pandey
Sarfaraz Khan
Phil Salt
Mustafizur Rahman
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Ripal Patel
Priyam Garg
Aman Khan
Chetan Sakariya
