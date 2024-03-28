IPL 2024: RR Ride On Riyan Parag's Knock of 84 to Beat Delhi Capitals By 12 Runs

Earlier, in the first innings, all-rounder Riyan Parag continued his good run in the league by smashing an eye-catchy unbeaten 84 off just 45 deliveries to help Rajasthan Royals post 185/5.

Parag was slow to begin with, making just 26 runs off the first 26 balls he faced, as Rajasthan Royals made 58/3 in their first 10 overs. But he flicked a switch after Ravichandran Ashwin’s pinch-hitting cameo, making 58 runs in his next 19 balls, connecting very well with the deliveries and sending them over the boundary rope to make his best-ever IPL score.

His efforts meant RR amassed 128 runs while losing just two wickets in the last 10 overs, including 25 runs taken by Parag in the final over, to make a competitive total that looked improbable at one point. DC were great with the new ball but were taken for cleaners later by Parag, Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer.