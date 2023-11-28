RCB Director Reveals Cameron Green Was Offered 2 Hours Before Retention Deadline

Australia’s fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green could be an ideal fit for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the middle-order powerful batter role, believes director of cricket Mo Bobat. However, he also revealed the happened at the last minute.

On Monday (27 November), IPL announced that Green was traded to RCB from Mumbai Indians, who had retained him when the retentions deadline was at 5pm on Sunday, 26 November.

"After doing back and forth, we agreed for the cash trade, but only at the eleventh hour and it was an exciting finish. He's the ideal fit for us in that middle-order power role. He's a high-quality, skillful and powerful batsman. He's got the game against both pace and spin. He's got international experience across formats and I'm sure he will enjoy batting at the Chinnaswamy," Bobat said.