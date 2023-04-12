IPL 2023: Warner’s Slow Approach Putting Pressure on Himself: Chris Gayle

Warner is second on the list of highest run scorers list in the IPL 2023 but his strike rate has been a cause for concern.



"In the first six overs, he showed a bit of intent and tried to be positive there. The wicket was very good to bat on in the powerplay. But he is putting a lot of pressure on himself and the other players as well. Players feel they have to come while he is not getting to ball away, they pretty much have to go from ball one and that is causing Delhi a lot of problems in the middle," Gayle told the digital broadcaster Jio Cinema.



"So that's something he needs to work on. He is experienced enough to know what to do. He spoke about it in the previous game," he added.