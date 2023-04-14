IPL 2023: Harry Brook Smashes Maiden IPL Century, SRH Post 228/4 vs KKR

Harry Brook scored an unbeaten century as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a mammoth 228/4 vs Kolkata Knight Riders.
(Photo: BCCI)
Harry Brook has finally joined the IPL party, scoring an unbeaten century as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a mammoth 228/4 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 19 of IPL 2023, played on Friday night at the Eden Gardens.
Earlier, KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bowl first against SRH. While KKR remained unchanged, SRH made one change in their line-up with Abhishek Sharma coming in for Washington Sundar.
"We've been practicing here and there has been dew. Keeping that in mind, we want to chase," KKR captain Rana said at the toss.
On the other hand, SRH skipper Aiden Markram said: "Would have looked to bowl, that is the trend. This is a high scoring wicket, so happy to get runs on the board. Nice to get a win, and today is a fresh start. Hopefully, we can do well. I don't think we'll set a target, you need to look at the pitch and then reassess. Whatever we get we'll try our best to defend."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)