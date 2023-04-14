IPL 2023: Harry Brook Smashes Maiden IPL Century, SRH Post 228/4 vs KKR

Earlier, KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bowl first against SRH. While KKR remained unchanged, SRH made one change in their line-up with Abhishek Sharma coming in for Washington Sundar.

"We've been practicing here and there has been dew. Keeping that in mind, we want to chase," KKR captain Rana said at the toss.

On the other hand, SRH skipper Aiden Markram said: "Would have looked to bowl, that is the trend. This is a high scoring wicket, so happy to get runs on the board. Nice to get a win, and today is a fresh start. Hopefully, we can do well. I don't think we'll set a target, you need to look at the pitch and then reassess. Whatever we get we'll try our best to defend."