IPL 2023: Fifties From Samson, Buttler & Jaiswal Propel RR to 203/5 Against SRH

(Photo: BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals exhibited a fine batting display in the fourth match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 203/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad after being asked to bat first. The Royals had three half-centurions in skipper Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
The track in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium looked conducive to batters ahead of the game, and it took all but a few minutes since the start for the analysis to prove correct, with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal taking Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s bowlers to the cleaners.
IPL 2023: Jos Buttler scored 54 runs in only 22 deliveries.
The fifth over saw the introduction of T Natarajan into the bowling attack, who was offered the same treatment by Buttler, as the Englishman struck four boundaries in those six deliveries.
A couple of more boundaries in the last over of the powerplay, which was bowled by Farooqi, saw Buttler bringing up an exemplary fifty in only 20 deliveries. However, he could not capitalise on the start and reach double figures, and in the same over, Farooqi knocked his bails over.
Considering Rajasthan’s scoring rate was in excess of 14 runs per over in the powerplay, the next three overs were a tad calmer, although Sanju Samson did call for the big hits after getting his eye in. Umran Malik’s second over went for 12 runs, whereas a couple of overs later, Jaiswal brought up his half-century, facing 34 deliveries in the process.
IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his half-century in 34 deliveries.
Taking a leaf out of Buttler’s book, however, Jaiswal departed right after recording the individual milestone, and with Devdutt Padikkal scoring all but two runs, Hyderabad found the momentum swinging in their favour for the first time in the game.
IPL 2023: T Natarajan bowled well in the death overs.
Being promoted ahead of Shimron Hetmyer in the batting order, youngster Riyan Parag could not justify his team management’s decision as he fell prey to a Natarajan off-cutter after scoring only seven runs, helping Bhuvneshwar’s team to further claw their way back into the match.
Natarajan returned in the penultimate over to dismiss Samson, albeit only after the Rajasthan captain had scored a fifty, whereas Hyderabad conceded all but 33 runs in the last four overs to prevent the opposition from getting into the 220s – a figure that once looked rather attainable.
