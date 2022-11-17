IPL 2023: PBKS Appoint Jaffer as Batting Coach, Langeveldt Becomes Bowling Coach

Earlier, Punjab Kings had announced Shikhar Dhawan as the new captain and Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach for the 2023 season. Dhawan replaced former skipper Mayank Agarwal, who was released by the franchise during the deadline day of the IPL 2023 player retention, while Bayliss came in place of Anil Kumble.



Punjab retained as many as 16 players and will have INR 32.2 crore remaining in its purse for the IPL 2023 auction which is scheduled to take place on 23 December in Kochi.