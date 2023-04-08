IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After CSK Beat MI by 7 Wickets

CSK beat MI by 7 wickets, and advances to 4th position
(Photo: BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings occupies 4th position in the IPL 2023 points table as it defeated its biggest rival Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets at their home, Wankhede Stadium, on Saturday. An all-round performance by CSK helped the team pocket their second win of the season.
Spinners Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja helped the team pick important wickets early and the batting unit of MI collapsed at 157 runs in 20 overs. Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad took the batting baton in their hands as they scored 61 runs and 40* runs respectively.
IPL 2023 points table after CSK beat MI on 8 April.
This brilliant victory of CSK has seen the team move up to the 4th spot in the points table while MI slipped to the 8th position. Rajasthan Royals continue to lead the leaderboard, followed by LSG.
