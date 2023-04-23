IPL 2023 Points Table: Punjab Defeat Mumbai by 13 Runs, Rise to 5th Spot

Punjab Kings has also joined the 8 points club in the IPL standings after defeating Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on Saturday. Put to bat first by Rohit Sharma, Punjab presented a target of massive 214 runs to Mumbai while the latter fell short by 13 runs.

Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia led the batting side as they scored 55 and 41 runs respectively. Jitesh Sharma provided some boost to the total as he hit 4 sixes off 7 balls towards the end of the innings.

For Mumbai Indians, Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav scored a half-century each while Rohit Sharma also managed to score 44 runs. Despite a brilliant show by these 3 batters, MI failed to reach the target as they could only score 201/6. Leading the bowling unit for Punjab, Arshdeep Singh took massive a 4 wickets while Liam Livingstone and Nathan Ellis managed to take 1 wicket each.