Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2023 Points Table: Lucknow beat Rajasthan, Both Teams Now On 8 Points

IPL 2023 Points Table: Lucknow beat Rajasthan, Both Teams Now On 8 Points

IPL 2023 Points Table: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs on Wednesday
Nandini Rikhee
IPL
Published:

Lucknow Super Giants defeat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs

|

photo: BCCI

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lucknow Super Giants defeat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs</p></div>

Another last-over finish in the IPL on Wednesday night and KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants handed Rajasthan Royals their first defeat in Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. An action packed performance by the opening pair of Jaiswal-Buttler couldn't help Rajasthan clinch their 5th straight victory. LSG posted a target of 154 runs which the Royals failed to chase as they only managed to score 144 runs.

Kyle Mayers scored a half-century for the Super Giants, which included 4 fours and 3 sixes to help Lucknow post a total to 154 runs. On the other hand, the Royals' batting squad collapsed quicker than expected as only the openers managed to put up respectable individual totals on the board. Avesh Khan struck for LSG as he took 3 major wickets, thus limiting Rajasthan's attack.

With this win, LSG now has 8 points in the bag, equal to Rajasthan. Despite the defeat, Rajasthan is still placed on the top with NRR being 1.043 while LSG follows with the NRR of 0.709

Rajasthan Royals receive the first defeat of the season on Wednesday

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT