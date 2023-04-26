IPL 2023 Points Table: KKR Move Up to Seventh, RCB Maintain Fifth Spot

Kolkata Knight Riders defeat RCB by 21 runs to rise to 7th spot in the IPL 2023 points table.
photo: BCCI
On Wednesday night at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders handed Royal Challengers Bangalore their fourth defeat of the season. More importantly, it ended KKR's own four match losing streak that had started on 14 April against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Put to bat first by RCB, KKR posted 200/5 with Jason Roy and Nitish Rana being the pathfinders for the batting unit. The Kolkata bowlers also did a brilliant job in limiting RCB to 179/8 and thus helping the team win by 21 runs.
RCB maintain its fifth position while Kolkata Knight Riders climb to seventh spot
With this victory, Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved up by 1 position in the IPL standings and are placed seventh, with 6 points from 8 outings.
The defeat though hasn’t affected RCB’s position as they continue to be be placed 5th with 8 points. The net run rate of -0.139 has been keeping RCB ahead of PBKS, who have equal points.
The points table is led by Chennai Super Kings with 10 points and a run rate of 0.662. Gujarat Titans follow with equal points but slightly lower run rate- 0.580. The third, fourth, fifth and sixth spots are occupied by RR, LSG, RCB and PBKS respectively, each having 8 points but the difference in their run rate justifies their position. KKR and MI also share equal points- 6 each and are situated at seventh and eighth spots respectively. The last two spots are filled by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals who have the least points- 4 each.
