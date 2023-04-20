IPL 2023: Punjab Pull Things Back After Kohli & du Plessis’ Fifties, RCB 174/4

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis set up a 137-run opening stand.
(Photo: BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s opening pair, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis organised an elegant display of strokeplay in Mohali’s PCA IS Bindra Stadium, in the 27th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. However, Punjab Kings did manage to pull things back at the death, restricting RCB to a score of 174/4.
Bangalore’s start with the bat was not particularly rapid, as they scored only 22 runs in the first three overs. However, a couple of sixes off du Plessis’ willow in the fourth over, followed by two consecutive 10-run overs, set the tone for the innings as RCB’s score after the powerplay read 59/0.
Faf du Plessis brought up his half-century in the 10th over, but Bangalore could manage to score only 17 runs in the next three overs, resulting in further depreciation of the scoring rate. Kohli brought up his fourth half-century of the season in the 14th over, but just when they were supposed to switch gears after setting up a formidable foundation, Bangalore lost a flurry of wickets.
IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis extended his good run of form by scoring 84 runs in 56 deliveries.
Kohli was the first to depart, edging a Harpreet Brar delivery onto Jitesh Sharma’s gloves in a cheeky attempt to direct the ball to fine leg. Trying to clear the fence in his very first delivery, Maxwell followed Kohli back to the pavilion, whilst du Plessis was dismissed in the next over.
IPL 2023: Harpreet Brar led Punjab's fightback with two wickets.
For Punjab, Brar turned out to be the best bowler in terms of picking wickets, despite being at the receiving end of du Plessis’ onslaught during the powerplay. His fellow spin compatriot, Rahul Chahar might not have picked any wicket, but did well to concede only 24 runs in his four-over spell.
