IPL 2023: Mumbai Name Riley Meredith as Replacement for Injured Jhye Richardson

He has represented the Punjab Kings & Mumbai Indians in the previous editions of the IPL, and will now join Mumbai for another stint after the 2022 season for INR 1.5 crore.

Meredith, capable of clocking speeds upwards of 140kph, had played eight games for Mumbai in IPL 2022, picking up eight wickets in his maiden season with the team, after taking four scalps for Punjab in IPL 2021.

He will now join the squad ahead of Mumbai's match against four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, considered as the 'El Clasico' game of the tournament.

Mumbai had lost their IPL 2023 opening match to Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. It also marked the 11th consecutive time Mumbai lost their opening game of the tournament.