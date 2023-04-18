IPL 2023: Cameron Green's Unbeaten 64 Helps Mumbai Post 192/5 vs Hyderabad

Put in to bat first, Mumbai Indians had a modest start as they scored 53/1 in the Power-play. After two tight overs, Rohit Sharma hit a hat-trick of fours to Washington Sundar to accelerate the innings. In the process, the MI skipper completed 6000 runs in the IPL before falling in the fifth over off the bowling of Marco Jansen.



Ishan Kishan then smashed a brilliant six off the penultimate ball of the sixth over. On the next delivery, he went for another six to deep mid-wicket. He got enough height but not the desired distance on it. The fielder dived in to get his hand to it but the ball didn't stick and Ishan survived.



The SRH bowlers were keeping a tight leash on MI's run rate after the Power-play as 17 runs came in next over with just one big hit as Cameron Green danced down the pitch and smokes it over the bowler's head for a maximum on the last ball of the ninth over.



Then, Ishan hit the paddle on the next and went for back-to-back boundaries against Mayank Markande to release the pressure. Halfway through MI were 80/1.



Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green steadied things in the middle before Marco Jansen struck twice in one over to shift the momentum.



After a brilliant save on the boundary on the last ball of the 11 over, Jansen came into the attack in the next over and struck twice. He first removed Kishan on the very first ball of the over. Kishan looked to thump it over long off but sliced it high over extra cover. Aiden Markram from mid-off ran back and dived in to take a superb catch.



Jansen then dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for 7 after conceding a six on the previous ball. Surya looked to play the lofted drive over mid-off but the ball stuck in the pitch and came off the higher part of the bat. The ball went high to the left of mid-off where Markram dived and takes another brilliant catch.