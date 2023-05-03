IPL 2023: Lucknow and Chennai Settle for a Point Apiece as Rain Plays Spoilsport

The 45th match of IPL 2023, played between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, was called off with rain playing spoilsport. It also happened to be the first match of the season to not yield a winner, as the two teams settled for a point each.

Chennai, who were coming into this match on the back of consecutive defeats, had a decent start as the Lucknow batters struggled to get going on what is a bowling-friend deck. The first breakthrough came in the fourth over, with Kyle Mayers losing his wicket to Moeen Ali after scoring 14 runs.