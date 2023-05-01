IPL 2023: It’ll Be Challenging for Us to Play Against GT, Says Pravin Amre

"Many teams have made comebacks after a poor start in the IPL. That's the beauty of this tournament. Any team can beat any side. That's why we have to give our best. It's going to be challenging for us to play against Gujarat. But you never know, what can happen in the IPL," Amre was quoted as saying by the franchise ahead of the match.



Amre also pointed out that Delhi will need better batting efforts in middle and death overs to pose a challenge to Gujarat. "We have to stay in the present and focus on taking the two points in our next game. Our middle order has to bat better and we'll look to improve our batting in the death overs."