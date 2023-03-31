IPL 2023: Home Advantage Will Be a Huge Factor, Says DC Skipper David Warner

The Delhi Capitals' skipper David Warner said playing on home ground will be a big advantage and he is looking forward to his team executing its plans as best as it could in their opening match against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.

On the first double-header day in IPL 2023, Punjab Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the afternoon match at Mohali (3.30 pm)while Delhi Capitals meet Lucknow Super Giants in the second match of the day at Lucknow (7.30 pm).

Warner said his players are ready to take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of the TATA IPL 2023.

Speaking about their opening game, the Delhi Capitals' captain David Warner said, "Lucknow have a good squad. They did well last year as well. We know we are going to face some good spinners and they have some good fast bowlers as well. Their captain K.L. Rahul is an exciting player. But we just have to execute our plans as best as we can."