'He's Lost 7-8 Kilos,' Hardik Pandya Shares Health Update on Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal has not played for Gujarat Titans since the defeat to KKR where Rinku Singh hit him for fixe sixes in the last over.
photo: BCCI
On Tuesday, after beating Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya was asked about the status of the bowler Yash Dayal, who has been out of action since Gujarat’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders on 9 April. Yash had been a big part of Gujarat’s squad last year, but has not played for the franchise since the KKR game where he was hit for 5 sixes in the last over by Rinku Singh.
When asked if Rinku had a chance to play again this season, Hardik said, “I can’t confirm that. He fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field. Someone’s loss is someone’s gain at the end of the day. It is going to take a long time before we see him on the field.”
Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill speak with Yash Dayal of Gujarat Titans during the match against KKR at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 9th April 2023
During the last over of the 13th match of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, 28 runs were needed off the last 5 balls and Dayal was given the responsibility to defend the total in the last over. However, that is the game in which Rinku Singh famously hit five sixes to guide his team to victory.
With 48 needed from the last three overs, Shami bowled a brilliant over and gave away just five. Rinku led KKR's fight with a six and a four off the final two balls of the penultimate over to bring it down to 29 needed off the last over.
Umesh Yadav picked up a single off the first ball of the last over bowled by Dayal and with 28 needed off the last five balls, Rinku Singh did the unthinkable, smashing five sixes in a row against Dayal to spark wild celebrations. He remained unbeaten on 48 off 21 balls with one four and six sixes.
(With inputs from IANS)
