IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson Ruled Out Due to Injury

IPL 2023: Kane Williamson had joined Gujarat Titans after the 2023 auction, after her was bought on his base price of Rs 2 crore.
(Photo: BCCI)
Defending champions Gujarat Titans suffered a big blow to their campaign with Kane Williamson being ruled out of the rest of the IPL 2023 season after suffering an injury during Friday's tournament-opener against Chennai Super Kings.
Seasoned New Zealand batter Williamson sustained an injury to his right knee while attempting a catch in the first innings and was not part of the rest of the match.
This is a big blow for the Titans as Williamson was expected to be the mainstay of their middle order.
Williamson will now head home to New Zealand for further assessment. The Gujarat Titans will finalise a replacement for the right-handed batter and an announcement will be made in due course, the franchise said in a statement on Sunday.
He had joined the franchise ahead of the 2023 season when he was bought by Gujarat for his base price of Rs 2 crore.
Williamson's knee injury has the New Zealand team management worried about his availability for the entire season. Williamson, New Zealand's white-ball captain, had to leave the field, after which Sai Sudharsan was roped in as an Impact Player.
The New Zealand team doctors will now assess the extent of his injury and set him up on a recovery and rehabilitation programme, expecting him to be fit in time for the World Cup to be held in India in October-November this year.
(With inputs from IANS)
