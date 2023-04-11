IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Slow Over Rate, Avesh Reprimanded

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain, Faf du Plessis has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate during the IPL 2023 match against the Lucknow Super Giants, which was played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 10 April.

The Royal Challengers failed to begin the 20th over before the cut-off time, and subsequently, were forced to bring in an extra fielder inside the circle, leaving only four outside the 30-yard circle.