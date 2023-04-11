IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Slow Over Rate, Avesh Reprimanded

IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakh for RCB's slow over rate against LSG, while Avesh Khan was reprimanded for his celebratory action.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain, Faf du Plessis has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate during the IPL 2023 match against the Lucknow Super Giants, which was played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 10 April.
The Royal Challengers failed to begin the 20th over before the cut-off time, and subsequently, were forced to bring in an extra fielder inside the circle, leaving only four outside the 30-yard circle.
IPL 2023: RCB maintained slow over rate in their match against LSG.
"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it added.
Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the code of conduct. Coming to bat as the number 11, Avesh was seen throwing his helmet on the ground after completing the winning run in the last delivery of the game.
The right-handed pacer admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. According to the rulebook, match referee's decision is final and binding for Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct.
IPL 2023: Avesh Khan admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.
Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in a thrilling IPL 2023 match to register back to back victories.
RCB was hit by Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30) and Nicholas Pooran (62 off 19) storms as the two helped LSG pull off a sensational chase in a drama-filled last over after the RCB top order - Virat Kohli (61 off 44), Faf du Plessis(79 not out off 46), Glenn Maxwell (59 off 29) - had propelled them to 212/2 in 20 overs.
