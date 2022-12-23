IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Look to Fill 5 Slots, Strengthen Squad at Auction

The Indian Premier League will witness the introduction of the Impact Player in its next season in 2023. The teams will be allowed to substitute one player called the Impact Player, who can bat and bowl during a game.

Asked about the same, Amre said, "The introduction of the Impact Player is a good thing for the tournament. And the coaching staff will have to be on their toes during the match as we may need to make a decision of utilizing the Impact Player at any time of the match. The Impact Player could be a gamechanger for teams in the IPL."

Meanwhile, Karim said that the Impact Player will add more value to Indian players in the tournament.

"The introduction of the Impact Player throws up a different kind of challenge altogether. I think this rule will add more value to the Indian players. Many Indian players, who didn't get an opportunity in the last season, may get a look in as an Impact Player in the next season. So, let's see how it goes," he said.