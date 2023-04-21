IPL 2023: Pristine Bowling Performance Helps CSK Restrict SRH To Paltry 134/7

Sharma, being re-instated as an opener, did prove a point by scoring a 26-ball 34, but defying matchups, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja got the better of the left-handed batter in the 10th over. Rahul Tripathi’s contribution was not very significant either, as whilst he did score 21 runs, he also faced as many deliveries before becoming Jadeja’s second victim of the game.

Having lost a couple of wickets in quick succession, Hyderabad needed nothing more than a partnership, with the onus being on skipper Aiden Markram, who has been in decent nick in this tournament, and Mayank Agarwal, who played a 48-run knock in his last fixture.

Yet, neither could deliver, with the pair departing inside the next two overs – scoring only 14 runs combined in 16 deliveries.