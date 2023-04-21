IPL 2023: Pristine Bowling Performance Helps CSK Restrict SRH To Paltry 134/7

IPL_ Chennai Super Kings restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a low total of 134/7.
(Photo: BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings’ bowling unit produced a collective, pristine performance, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in match 29 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Being put to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad could score only 134/7 against the MS Dhoni-led team.
Although their total suggests a slightly different story, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting order did not capitulate right from the very beginning. Instead, they had a rather decent start, wherein they might not have dispatched the ball into the stands frequently, but did keep the scoreboard ticking at a steady rate.
Sharma, being re-instated as an opener, did prove a point by scoring a 26-ball 34, but defying matchups, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja got the better of the left-handed batter in the 10th over. Rahul Tripathi’s contribution was not very significant either, as whilst he did score 21 runs, he also faced as many deliveries before becoming Jadeja’s second victim of the game.
Having lost a couple of wickets in quick succession, Hyderabad needed nothing more than a partnership, with the onus being on skipper Aiden Markram, who has been in decent nick in this tournament, and Mayank Agarwal, who played a 48-run knock in his last fixture.
Yet, neither could deliver, with the pair departing inside the next two overs – scoring only 14 runs combined in 16 deliveries.
IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja was CSK's most influential bowler, picking up three wickets.
Amid the incessant fall of wickets, Heinrich Klaasen opted against playing his natural, attacking game, and instead focused only on the risk-free singles. The South African wicketkeeper-batter scored 17 runs before losing his wicket to Matheesha Pathirana.
IPL 2023: Matheesha Pathirana conceded only 22 runs in his four-over spell.
Chennai’s death bowling proved to be immaculate, as they conceded only 29 runs in the last five overs. Whilst Ravindra Jadeja starred with a three-wicket haul, the Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana proved to be economical.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)