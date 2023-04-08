IPL 2023: Coming Back to Wankhede Felt Like a Homecoming, Says Suryakumar Yadav

He also spoke about how the ambience at the stadium as well as the vociferous crowd support from the MI Paltan made him work harder, which in turn helped him realise his full potential and paved his entry into the Indian team.



"After entering the stadium, I felt really special again and I thought I will have to work very hard if I have to play consistently in front of this amazing crowd at this beautiful stadium. I'll have to put in quality efforts and I have been working hard since then and have never looked back."

Suryakumar, who is the reigning ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year, has an excellent record at the Wankhede Stadium for Mumbai Indians, scoring 457 runs at an average of 30.46, while striking at 135.60.