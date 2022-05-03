IPL 2022: Wides, Height No-Balls Should Come Under DRS, Feel Vettori and Tahir

"Today it is a little bit different where it always looked like KKR were going to win. But we have sat here so many times and seen decisions go against bowlers that are so close and the umpire has got it wrong. So therefore the players should have some avenues towards rectifying those mistakes. That's why DRS was brought in: to rectify mistakes. I would like to see that happen. And players are very good judges of that. They get it right more often than not," he added.

According to the ICC rule 22.4.1 on wides, "The umpire shall not adjudge a delivery as being a wide, if the striker, by moving, either causes the ball to pass wide of him/her, or brings the ball sufficiently within reach to be able to hit it by means of a normal cricket stroke."

Former Chennai Super Kings player Tahir also agreed with Vettori sentiments.

"Yeah why not (review)? There is not much for bowlers in the game. When batters are hitting you all over, you don't have much choice than bowling wide yorkers or bowling wide leg breaks. If that becomes wide, you are in trouble," the leg-spinner said.

"But look, it was a close call. Samson was a little bit frustrated. It was a 50-50 thing. I don't think it should be a big issue. Kolkata played well, and they were going to win it. But yeah there should be a review that a player can go for," he added.

KKR were back to winning ways in the IPL 2022 after registering a 7-wicket win against RR on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.