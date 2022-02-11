IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer Steps Down as Punjab Kings' Batting Coach

Jaffer, who is known for his humorous social media posts, thanked the franchise and wished their head coach Anil Kumble good luck for the upcoming IPL season in his usual style.



"Adios, and thank you @PunjabKingsIPL, it's been a pleasure. Wishing @anilkumble1074 and the team very best for #IPL2022," Jaffer tweeted alongside a picture from a famous Bollywood song Channa Mereya from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.



Punjab Kings have retained only two players -- Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh -- ahead of the mega auction.



Earlier, KL Rahul, who has been Punjab Kings' captain for the past two seasons, and Andy Flower, the assistant coach of the Punjab Kings, chose not to continue with the team.