IPL 2022: Virat, Raina Post Wishes as Dhoni Hands Over CSK Captaincy to Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced on Thursday afternoon that Ravindra Jadeja will be taking over as captain of the franchise from MS Dhoni, with immediate effect.

Reactions from current and former cricketers, and fans poured in on social media, reminiscing the many contributions of the wicketkeeper-batter as the leader of the team.

Former India opener K Srikkanth said that Dhoni leaves a rich legacy.

"#MSDhoni quits as captain - never in a million years did I think it was possible! What a leader @msdhoni has been and what a legacy he leaves for @imjadeja to carry the baton of the best team in the IPL by a mile @ChennaiIPL!" he wrote on Twitter.