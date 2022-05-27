IPL 2022: Updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap After RR qualify for the final

IPL 2022 leading run-scorer Jos Buttler celebrates after scoring a century against RCB.
Image: BCCI
Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets to qualify for the IPL 2022 Finals. The Sanju Samson led team effortlessly defeated RCB in the Qualifier 2 and sealed their place in the final.
RR won the toss and decided to field first. Even though RCB had a decent start, they failed to score a big total against the RR bowlers. Rajat Patidar alone scored 58 runs and helped his team set a target of 158 runs for RR to chase.
Rajasthan's top order were in a brilliant form as they started with a bang against RCB. RR's power-hitter Jos Buttler scored a brilliant century (106) and easily won the match for his team.
Rajasthan Royals will now face Gujarat Titans in the final match of IPL 2022 on 29 May, in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
IPL 2022: Orange Cap Holder
IPL 2022's leading run-scorer Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals, has added more runs to his massive total after scoring 106 runs against RCB. He leads the list with 818 runs in 16 matches.
LSG's KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock finished their IPL 15 season on second and third position respectively.
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis who scored 25 against RR, ends his season on fourth position with 468 runs.
PBKS' Shikhar Dhawan rounds off the the top 5.
IPL 2022: Purple Cap Holder
RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga ends his IPL 2022 season by leading the Purple Cap race with 26 wickets.
RR's Yuzevendra Chahal who is second on the list, can overtake Hasaranga and win the Purple Cap if he is able to claim any wickets in the final match.
Kagiso Rabada, Umran Malik and Kuldeep Yadav wrap up the top 5.
