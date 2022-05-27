IPL 2022: Updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap After RR qualify for the final

Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets to qualify for the IPL 2022 Finals. The Sanju Samson led team effortlessly defeated RCB in the Qualifier 2 and sealed their place in the final.

RR won the toss and decided to field first. Even though RCB had a decent start, they failed to score a big total against the RR bowlers. Rajat Patidar alone scored 58 runs and helped his team set a target of 158 runs for RR to chase.

Rajasthan's top order were in a brilliant form as they started with a bang against RCB. RR's power-hitter Jos Buttler scored a brilliant century (106) and easily won the match for his team.

Rajasthan Royals will now face Gujarat Titans in the final match of IPL 2022 on 29 May, in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.