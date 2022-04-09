IPL 2022: The Three Deliveries That Made Rahul Tewatia a Hero at Brabourne

On Friday, Tewatia had walked out with just five balls remaining, off which Gujarat Titans needed 18 to win. He had replaced Hardik Pandya, who was run out. Tewatia faced three of those five balls. And, those three balls were enough for him to deal a hammer blow to PBKS' aspirations to win the game.

Here's what unfolded in the final three deliveries against PBKS:

Ball 1

Tewatia is given room outside off stump and he slashes to deep point. While he connects well, the ball goes straight to the fielder and he manages to take just one run. But all the while knowing that taking only one run when 18 were needed off five balls meant an impossible task just got harder.