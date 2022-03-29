IPL 2022 SRH vs RR: Time, Where to Watch Live Stream, and Points Table

Watch RR VS SRH IPL 2022 match live on Disney+ Hotstar
The fifth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is all set to be played on Tuesday, 29 March, between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).
This will be the debut match for both the teams in the 15th season of IPL.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of IPL 2022 SRH vs RR match.
RR vs SRH IPL 2022 match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST.
How and where to watch RR vs SRH IPL 2022 match live stream?
IPL 2022 SRH vs RR match can be watched online on the official website and app of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch IPL 2022 SRH vs RR match live on TV?
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match will be telecasted live on TV channels under Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
IPL fans can also follow regular updates of SRH vs RR match on The Quint.
With four matches played in this season, here's a look at the points table:
Delhi Capitals: 02 points
Punjab Kings: 02 points
Kolkata Knight Riders: 02 points
Gujarat Titans: 02 points
Rajasthan Royals: 0 points
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0 points
Lucknow Super Giants: 0 points
Chennai Super Kings: 0 points
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 0 points
Mumbai Indians: 0 points
