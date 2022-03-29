IPL 2022 SRH vs RR: Time, Where to Watch Live Stream, and Points Table

Here's how you can watch the live streaming of the SRH vs RR IPL match.
The Quint
IPL
Published:

Watch RR VS SRH IPL 2022 match live on Disney+ Hotstar

|

(Photo: BCCI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Watch RR VS SRH IPL 2022 match live on Disney+ Hotstar</p></div>

The fifth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is all set to be played on Tuesday, 29 March, between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

This will be the debut match for both the teams in the 15th season of IPL.

Kane Williamson will lead the Sunrisers' squad, while Rajasthan Royals will be headed by Sanju Samson.
Also ReadIPL 2022: Shami Credits His Success Against Lucknow to Test Match Learnings

Here are the timing and live streaming details of IPL 2022 SRH vs RR match.

IPL 2022 SRH vs RR Match Time

RR vs SRH IPL 2022 match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST.

How and where to watch RR vs SRH IPL 2022 match live stream?

IPL 2022 SRH vs RR match can be watched online on the official website and app of Disney+ Hotstar.

Also ReadIPL 2022: Focus on Umran Malik, Williamson, R Ashwin as SRH Face RR on Tuesday

Where to watch IPL 2022 SRH vs RR match live on TV?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match will be telecasted live on TV channels under Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

IPL fans can also follow regular updates of SRH vs RR match on The Quint.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2022 Points Table

With four matches played in this season, here's a look at the points table:

  • Delhi Capitals: 02 points

  • Punjab Kings: 02 points

  • Kolkata Knight Riders: 02 points

  • Gujarat Titans: 02 points

  • Rajasthan Royals: 0 points

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0 points

  • Lucknow Super Giants: 0 points

  • Chennai Super Kings: 0 points

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore: 0 points

  • Mumbai Indians: 0 points

Check this space regularly for further updates about IPL.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT