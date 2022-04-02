IPL 2022: Shubman Gill's Half-Century Drives Gujarat Titans to 171/6 Against DC

Batting first, the Gujarat Titans got off to a bad start as they lost Australian opener Matthew Wade in the first over, caught behind by Rishabh Pant off Mustafizur Rahman. That brought Vijay Shankar to the middle to join Shubman Gill, and the duo steadied the ship, with the opener looking in fine form.

Shankar found it tough to get going and played a 20-ball 13 knock before Kuldeep Yadav cleaned him up.

Gill at the other end was looking solid and was joined by the skipper Hardik Pandya, and the batters had their task cut out. While Gill was at his most fluent, Hardik was also striking it well, but found the gaps slightly harder to find.

The captain, who is known for his explosive batting abilities, was happy to play second fiddle, as Gill drove, swept and scooped it past the keeper too with great panache.

The duo put on a crucial 65-run stand in good time, before Hardik was well caught by Rovman Powell of Khaleel Ahmed for 31 of 27 balls, having smashed four boundaries during his knock. At the other end, Gill had already got his half-century, his 11th in the IPL, of 32 balls, and was definitely eyeing a big knock – something the Titans needed him to do as well.

After Hardik’s dismissal, Gill continued in his merry ways in the final stages of the innings, and had the big-hitting David Miller for company as they looked to finish the innings strongly.