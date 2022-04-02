IPL 2022: Shubman Gill's Half-Century Drives Gujarat Titans to 171/6 Against DC

Shubman Gill in full flow against Delhi Capitals
Image: BCCI
Indian opener Shubman Gill played a sublime knock, scoring at good clip for his 84 and powered the Gujarat Titans innings to 171/6 against the Delhi Capitals in Pune. Captain Hardik Pandya added 31 while Mustafizur Rahman picked 3 wickets while Khaleel Ahmed picked two for the Delhi Capitals.
Rishabh Pant had won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat, who were unchanged in their playing XI. DC brought in Mustafizur for Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
Batting first, the Gujarat Titans got off to a bad start as they lost Australian opener Matthew Wade in the first over, caught behind by Rishabh Pant off Mustafizur Rahman. That brought Vijay Shankar to the middle to join Shubman Gill, and the duo steadied the ship, with the opener looking in fine form.
Shankar found it tough to get going and played a 20-ball 13 knock before Kuldeep Yadav cleaned him up.
Gill at the other end was looking solid and was joined by the skipper Hardik Pandya, and the batters had their task cut out. While Gill was at his most fluent, Hardik was also striking it well, but found the gaps slightly harder to find.
The captain, who is known for his explosive batting abilities, was happy to play second fiddle, as Gill drove, swept and scooped it past the keeper too with great panache.
The duo put on a crucial 65-run stand in good time, before Hardik was well caught by Rovman Powell of Khaleel Ahmed for 31 of 27 balls, having smashed four boundaries during his knock. At the other end, Gill had already got his half-century, his 11th in the IPL, of 32 balls, and was definitely eyeing a big knock – something the Titans needed him to do as well.
After Hardik’s dismissal, Gill continued in his merry ways in the final stages of the innings, and had the big-hitting David Miller for company as they looked to finish the innings strongly.
However, the duo could only stitch together a 34-run stand, before Gill was dismissed by Khaleel for 84 of 46 deliveries. Gill was looking to smash it over long on but was caught comfortably by Axar Patel after hitting 6 boundaries and 4 sixes during his knock. It was up to Miller and the Rahul Tewatia to turn it on in the last three overs of the innings, and both took Khaleel for boundaries in a 10-run over.
The left-handers picked off 12 from Shardul’s final as he finished with figures of 0/42 with Tewatia making a dropped catch hurt a little more as he ended the over with a six. The Titans managed to add only 4 runs in the final over, as they finished with 171, a tad lesser than they seemed to be setting up for.
