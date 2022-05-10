IPL 2022: Shubman Gill Scores Fifty as Gujarat Get 144/4 Against Lucknow

Batting first, Gujarat did not have the best start as they lost Wriddhiman Saha for 5 off Mohsin Khan in the 3rd over with the score at 8. Shubman Gill at the other end was also unable to get his timing going.

Australian Matthew Wade looked to attack the bowling in the powerplay but could add only 10 to the cause before being caught behind of Avesh Khan. GT with Hardik Pandya and Gill in the middle huffed and puffed their way to 35/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Hardik and Gill continued to find it hard to get the bowlers away, playing a few quiet overs, which built a bit of pressure as the midway stage of the innings approached. That’s when Avesh struck again, Hardik caught behind for 11.