IPL 2022: Gill, Rashid Star as Titans Secure Playoff Spot; Defeat LSG by 62 Runs

Gujarat Titans have qualified for the IPL 2022 Playoffs.
Image: BCCI
Shubman Gill scored a brilliant half-century, batting through the innings for the Gujarat Titans to push them to 144/4 in tough batting conditions, after which the bowlers turned up the ante, especially Rashid Khan with 4 wickets. The ruthless effort saw Gujarat win by 62 runs against Lucknow Super Giants which also means Hardik Pandya and co become the first team to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2022.
Batting first, Gujarat did not have the best start as they lost Wriddhiman Saha for 5 off Mohsin Khan in the 3rd over with the score at 8. Shubman Gill at the other end was also unable to get his timing going.
Australian Matthew Wade looked to attack the bowling in the powerplay but could add only 10 to the cause before being caught behind of Avesh Khan. GT with Hardik Pandya and Gill in the middle huffed and puffed their way to 35/2 at the end of the powerplay.
Hardik and Gill continued to find it hard to get the bowlers away, playing a few quiet overs, which built a bit of pressure as the midway stage of the innings approached. That’s when Avesh struck again, Hardik caught behind for 11.
David Miller and Gill then had the rebuilding job and were up against it as Lucknow were bowling brilliantly, having dried up the runs very effectively for most of the innings. After 15 overs, Gujarat were 92/3 with both Miller and Gill well set.
Miller then tried to cut loose, hitting Jason Holder for a six but was caught at deep point for 26 at the end of the over when tried to accelerate. Gill brought up his fifty off Dushmantha Chameera’s over after that as Gujarat looked to get a move one with a couple of boundary hits. It was Gill’s fourth fifty of the season.
But just as Gill threatened to get some big hits going alongside Rahul Tewatia, left arm pacer Mohsin finished his spell with a 5-run over and figures of 1/18. Avesh followed that up with a good over as well before Holder’s final one went for 16.
In response, it went all horribly wrong for the Lucknow side. The openers, who have been in form, put on 19 in three and a half overs in what were indeed difficult conditions for scoring quickly.
Gujarat lost their first wicket with Quinton de Kock walking back for 11 off Yash Dayal, and soon enough KL Rahul fell to Mohammed Shami for 8.
Deepak Hooda soldiered on, running hard and looking to keep his side in the mix but he was running out of partners rapidly. Yash packed of Karan Sharma for 4 and then Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya were both stumped by Saha off Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan as LSG started to collapse.
Gujarat’s bowlers had their tails up and were well in control with LSG getting 62/5 after 11 overs. Marcus Stoinis (2) was run out due to miscommunication with Hooda after which Rashid completed the over with Jason Holder’s dismissal.
Gujarat were all over Lucknow, who were looking to bat for as long as possible with Hooda as the only recognised batter in the mix. Rashid wasn’t done yet and helped Sai Kishore get his second wicket on debut, when took a good catch to the see the back of Mohsin for 1.
The Afghanistan spinner picked his third wicket in the 14th over, as Hooda was caught at short fine for 27, looking to go for the big sweep. Shami took a nice running catch off the leading edge.
The Afghanistan spinner picked his third wicket in the 14th over, as Hooda was caught at short fine for 27, looking to go for the big sweep. Shami took a nice running catch off the leading edge. Avesh walked in and whacked Rashid for back to back sixes, before the ace spinner finished if off in that very over. Saha heard the edge and forced the DRS as Rashid got wicket number 4 and Gujarat won by 62 runs.
The win also means Gujarat have qualified for the playoffs.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)