IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss; KKR Bowl First Against Rajasthan Royals

Shreyas Iyer opted to field first against Rajasthan
ImagE: BCCI
KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals at Brabourne Stadium.
KKR have brought in Shivam Mavi for Aman Khan while RR have three changes with Trent Boult, Obed McCoy and Karun Nair coming in to the playing XI.
“We'll bowl first. The wicket looks amazing and hard. One side seems short and one is long, so that's another reason why we want to chase. It's something we thrive on. We just practise a lot in the nets, we've seen the videos and have had chats in the meetings. Important to execute what we've discussed in the meetings. We've got one change - Shivam Mavi comes in for Aman Khan. They (overseas stars) have been excellent for KKR in recent years, it's gonna be important for us that they perform but also the domestic players need to step up,” Iyer said at the toss.
“We would have also liked to bowl first, but need to be ready to do both. Our team is well set to do both. New venue for us, and we need to understand conditions quickly. Everyone has to contribute to whatever is the team's requirement, the talk is always about understanding the situation and being smarter. Everyone is looking to contribute, but failures are accepted. We're looking forward with a positive mindset,” Sanju Samson said.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)