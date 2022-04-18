IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss; KKR Bowl First Against Rajasthan Royals

“We'll bowl first. The wicket looks amazing and hard. One side seems short and one is long, so that's another reason why we want to chase. It's something we thrive on. We just practise a lot in the nets, we've seen the videos and have had chats in the meetings. Important to execute what we've discussed in the meetings. We've got one change - Shivam Mavi comes in for Aman Khan. They (overseas stars) have been excellent for KKR in recent years, it's gonna be important for us that they perform but also the domestic players need to step up,” Iyer said at the toss.

“We would have also liked to bowl first, but need to be ready to do both. Our team is well set to do both. New venue for us, and we need to understand conditions quickly. Everyone has to contribute to whatever is the team's requirement, the talk is always about understanding the situation and being smarter. Everyone is looking to contribute, but failures are accepted. We're looking forward with a positive mindset,” Sanju Samson said.