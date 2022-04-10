IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss; KKR Ask Delhi Capitals to Bat First

Shreyas Iyer won the toss against DC
Image: BCCI
KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss at the Brabourne Stadium against the Delhi Capitals and elected to field first. KKR is currently at the top of the IPL table.
KKR’s XI is unchanged from their last game and Delhi have brought in Khaleel Ahmed instead of Anrich Nortje.
Rishabh Pant said the Delhi Capitals are happy batting first and hopes they can put on a big total.
“We'll bowl first. When I came in, touched the surface, was pretty hard. It has got even grass. I feel in the second innings it would get even better. The boys have been doing really well, important we maintain the consistency. To captain such an amazing bunch is really good. Same team,” Shreyas Iyer said.
“Don't mind batting first on this wicket. Wicket is absolutely looking very nice. Gets frustrating when you lose close matches but have to learn from your mistakes and keep moving. Definitely a big relief - no dew. One change - Nortje out, Khaleel in,” Rishabh Pant said.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy
