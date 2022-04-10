IPL 2022: Shimron Hetmyer's 59 Helps Rajasthan Royals Post 165/6 Against Lucknow

Shimron Hetmyer scored 59 against LSG
Image: BCCI
A half-century from Shimron Hetmyer and a couple of handy contributions from R Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal helped the Rajasthan Royals recover from a bad start and post 165/6 against the Lucknow Super Giants.
The Royals also caught the attention with an unique decision, when they decided to retire out R Ashwin with an over and half to go.
Batting first, the Rajasthan Royals made a change at the top and moved Devdutt Padikkal up to open with Jos Buttler, dropping Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, it didn’t pay off for the Royals, as the opening stand added 42 runs and was broken in the 6th over, when Avesh Khan knocked over Buttler’s stumps.
The Englishman, who has been in superb form, scored 13 of 11 balls. Captain Sanju Samson and Padikkal then took charge of proceedings, hoping to bat long. But, that wasn’t to be, as Samson was dismissed in the 9th over after an 18-run stand with Padikkal, trapped LBW by the impressive Jason Holder.
The 10th over gave Lucknow more reason to celebrate as K Gowtham got into the act, dismissing Padikkal first for 29 and then cleaning up Rassie van der Dussen for 4. The Royals were in a spot of bother, but had R Ashwin and Shimron Hetmyer in the middle for the second half of the innings.
Ashwin and Hetmyer weren’t trying anything expansive with the spinner more than happy to feed the West Indian the strike more often than not. The problem though was that there weren’t too many big hits going the way of the Royals. In the 18th over, Hetmyer hammered Holder for a six over deep-midwicket, to bring up the half-century stand. Hetmyer broke free in that over, smashing another boundary and a six as the Royals eyed 140 and above.
In the 19th, Ashwin went off retired out with an over and half remaining and Hetmyer smashed another couple of sixes of Avesh, in the process completing his half-century in style. Riyan Parag replaced Ashwin and added 8 of 4 while Hetmyer finished unbeaten on 59. The Royals recovered and posted 165/6.
