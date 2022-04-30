IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss; MI Bowl First Against Rajasthan Royals

"Preparation has been good, most of it has been done before the tournament. Hopefully we have some fun in the middle, that's what we have been missing. We want to try and see how we enjoy ourselves. It's important to stick together as a group," he added.



On the other hand, Sanju Samson led Rajasthan decided to stick with the same team, which helped them win last game.



"We are happy to set a target, we have done that 7-8 times already. We have been playing some good cricket, it's easy be to be complacent, but we are taking this game as a really important one. We are playing with the same team," said Sanju.



Playing XIs:



Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen



Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith

(With IANS Inputs)