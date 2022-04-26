IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Shares Heartfelt Note After Mumbai's 8th Straight Loss

Record five-time champions Mumbai Indians are enduring their worst run in IPL history and skipper Rohit, who himself has also not been at his best, feels that in the manner in which they are losing games, everyone in the bench is in contention.

"Everyone has come into discussion given how our tournament has gone. We need to ensure that we have a settled team and give players in the middle a fair chance," he said when asked if there is a chance for Tim David to come into the equation, after the loss against Lucknow.

"Their roles are different when they play for their countries and here we expect something else from them. We tried not to make too many changes, and we have tried to play the best combination possible. But when you lose games, you always have such discussions. As far as I am concerned, I want to give people enough chances to prove themselves. The season hasn't gone the way we would have wanted it to, but such things happen," he concluded.