IPL 2022: Riyan Parag's Fighting 56 Drives Royals to 144/8 Against RCB

Riyan Parag smashes a six against RCB
Image: BCCI
While Jos Buttler had an off day and the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers had a good day at work, it was Riyan Parag who scored a fighting fifty, to drive the Rajasthan Royals to 144/8.
Parag remained unbeaten on 56 while Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga picked a couple of wickets each.
Batting first, the Royals had a bad start, with the otherwise in-form pair of Devdutt Padikkal and Jos Buttler unable to get the big runs. Padikkal hammered Mohammed Siraj for a six first and then was trapped LBW by the pacer for 7.
Mohammed Siraj appeals against Devdutt Padikkal
Surprisingly, R Ashwin walked in at 3, and kept the scoreboard moving, even as Buttler found it hard to get going for once. Ashwin (17) though was caught and bowled by Siraj, as he looked to pull hard, and right after Josh Hazlewood removed Buttler for 8.
The Royals were in a spot of bother and captain Sanju Samson had to dig them out. The Royals ended the powerplay with the score at 43/3 with Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga doing well to keep things tight.
Samson and Daryl Mitchell put on 35 runs off 32 deliveries before Samson departed, cleaned up by Hasaranga. Mitchell added 16 to the cause as the Royals lost half their side before reaching the 100-run mark. Mitchell was Hazlewood’s second wicket.
At the other end Riyan Parag was trying his best to find the big hits, which had deserted all the Royals’ batters on the day. He had Shimron Hetmyer for company, but Hasaranga sent him packing, caught in the deep for 3. Trent Boult followed suit for 5, but only after Kohli took a brilliant catch at short midwicket, giving Harshal his first scalp of the day.
With 2 overs left, the Royals were 114/7, and Parag too was finding it tough to pierce the field. The 19th started with Parag hammering a six off Hazlewood, which was a boundary hit after more than 5 overs. Parag was dropped off the next ball by Hasaranga, but Prabhudesai ran out Prasidh Krishna right after, in what turned out to be a 12-run over. Hazlewood finished with figures of 2/19.
Parag took Harshal to the cleaners, sending the bowler in to the crowd of the fourth ball to bring up his half-century. Parag ended the innings with a six and remained unbeaten on 56 off 31 deliveries as RR posted 144/8. Harshal's final over went for 18.
