IPL 2022: Pant Wins Toss; Delhi Capitals Ask Rajasthan Royals to Bat First

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson at the toss ahead of their IPL 2022 game.
(Photo: BCCI)
Rishabh Pant has won the toss and the Delhi Capitals will bowl first against Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium in IPL 2022.
Delhi have made two changes to their side with Lalit Yadav and Chetan Sakariya replacing Ripal Patel and Khaleel Ahmed. The Royals have Rassie Van der Dussen playing in place of Shimron Hetmyer.
“We gonna bowl first. The wicket is dry and there might be dew later on, we will try to capitalize on that. We are trying to be positive. We can hold more in the middle overs and that's something we are looking forward to. Anything around 140-160 would be a good total. We have two changes. Lalit Yadav comes in for Ripal Patel and Chetan Sakariya comes in for Khaleel Ahmed,” Rishabh Pant said.
“We dont mind (batting first), would love to put up a good score here. We have one change. Rassie comes in place of Hetty (Hetmyer). We have been playing some good cricket and we would like to continue with that. Looks like a good surface, might be a bit sticky to start with but we are okay with it,” Sanju Samson said.
Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)