IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Blames Batting in Middle Overs for DC's Loss to Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants survived a few hiccups of their own after South African opener Quinton de Kock fired 80 off 52 deliveries but managed to reach 155/4 in 19.4 overs thanks to Krunal Pandya (19 not out off 14) and Ayush Badoni (10 not out off 3).



Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pant said his team fell short by 10-15 runs.



"...As a batting unit, we were 10-15 runs short. We just wanted to give our 100% till the last ball of the 40th over. I think the powerplay was fine, but the main game changed in the middle overs. The spinners bowled well, but we were 10-15 runs short," he said.



Ravi Bishnoi (2/22 off four overs) was the most successful bowler for Lucknow while Krishnappa Gowtham (1/23) also picked one wicket.



Delhi Capitals will now face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL 2022 match on Sunday.

(With IANS Inputs)