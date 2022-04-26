IPL 2022: RCB Win Toss & Field First Against Royals; Virat Kohli to Open Batting

Yuzvendra Chahal will up against his old friends from RCB as well.

“We will bowl first. There will be a bit in it early on and we'll look to exploit it tonight. You have to go past it (68), it's just about getting to the playoffs, not h9ow you get there. One change for us - Rajat comes in for Anuj Rawat with Virat going to the top. We want him to get going right at the top, want to see the real Virat play. This is a new game, new day and well have to play well,” Faf said.

“We would have also bowled here, but we're happy to bat first as well. It's been great, he has set up a great standard, the entire team is learning a lot from him, the way he has played in accordance with the team situation, there's a lot to learn. Just put the best step forward - couple of changes, Daryl Mitchell comes in place of Karun Nair, Kuldeep Sen replaces Obed McCoy,” Sanju Samson said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal