IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Sign Corbin Bosch as Replacement for Coulter-Nile

Nathan Coulter-Nile was ruled out of IPL 2022 in March due to an injury.
(Photo: BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals have signed South African pacer Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile for the rest of IPL 2022. The Australian had suffered a calf injury in March and was ruled out for the rest of the tournament.
"Corbin Bosch, is a 27-year-old all-rounder from South Africa who was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad as a net bowler. He has played 30 T20s, scored 151 runs and taken 18 wickets. He will join RR at the price of INR 20 lakh," the IPL said in a press release on Saturday.
Bosch has represented South Africa in the 2014 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and made his first-class debut for Titans in the 2017-18 Sunfoil Series.
Rajasthan Royals next take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday and will end their preliminary league engagements in IPL 2022 with a match against Chennai Super Kings on May 20.
They are currently third in the points table on 14 points, ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore on net run rate.
