IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Elect to Bowl First Against Lucknow Super Giants





Rahul revealed that pacer Avesh Khan has recovered from a niggle that kept him out of the 36-run win against Mumbai Indians and replaces right-handed batter Manish Pandey in the playing eleven. "It's a high boundary-scoring ground, good to have an extra bowling option (in Avesh). It'll be a good opportunity for Jason (Holder) to bat at seven."



Rahul further said that Lucknow will have to do smart work with the chase, especially with no Pandey, a specialist batter, in the playing eleven. "When dew is not around, it's quite an even game. I have played here before, we'll have to bat smartly. Another opportunity for us to get two points."



Playing XIs:



Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Sandeep Sharma



Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera and Ravi Bishnoi

