IPL 2022: Shaw, Warner & Shardul Power Delhi Capitals to 215/5 Against KKR

Batting first, in good conditions, Delhi Capitals got off to a rollicking start with Prithvi Shaw going great guns in the powerplay. Shaw took the majority of the strike with David Warner at the other side, and smashed the KKR bowlers all over the park.

Shaw’s attack had led DC to 50/0 after 4 overs, which is when Varun Chakravarthy came into the attack and Warner greeted him with a six. DC ended the powerplay with the score on 68/0, with both batters well set and enjoying the luxury of the smaller boundaries.

Shaw continued to attack after the powerplay too, taking on Venkatesh Iyer in the 8th over and picking of 14 runs, and getting his half century of 27 deliveries too. This was Shaw’s second consecutive fifty, and it was peppered with cuts, pulls and well-timed drives too.

Chakravarthy picked off Shaw for 51 in the 9th over, going through the defenses to knock over the woodwork, and Rishabh Pant joined Warner. Chakravarthy’s next over costed KKR 24 runs with Warner attacking him from the get go, and being aided by a couple of no-balls. Pant meanwhile at the other end, had also started off quickly.