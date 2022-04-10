IPL 2022: Shaw, Warner & Shardul Power Delhi Capitals to 215/5 Against KKR

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner scored fifties
Image: BCCI
Prithvi Shaw and David Warner blasted half-centuries at good pace, laying the platform for a big score with a 93-run opening stand at the Brabourne Stadium. Delhi Capitals then lost a few quick wickets before Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur’s big hits helped them post 215/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.
For KKR, Sunil Narine picked two wickets after they won the toss and opted to field first.
Batting first, in good conditions, Delhi Capitals got off to a rollicking start with Prithvi Shaw going great guns in the powerplay. Shaw took the majority of the strike with David Warner at the other side, and smashed the KKR bowlers all over the park.
Shaw’s attack had led DC to 50/0 after 4 overs, which is when Varun Chakravarthy came into the attack and Warner greeted him with a six. DC ended the powerplay with the score on 68/0, with both batters well set and enjoying the luxury of the smaller boundaries.
Shaw continued to attack after the powerplay too, taking on Venkatesh Iyer in the 8th over and picking of 14 runs, and getting his half century of 27 deliveries too. This was Shaw’s second consecutive fifty, and it was peppered with cuts, pulls and well-timed drives too.
Chakravarthy picked off Shaw for 51 in the 9th over, going through the defenses to knock over the woodwork, and Rishabh Pant joined Warner. Chakravarthy’s next over costed KKR 24 runs with Warner attacking him from the get go, and being aided by a couple of no-balls. Pant meanwhile at the other end, had also started off quickly.
The two left-handers added 55 runs in quick time, hitting quite a few boundaries and sixes in the process. Pant though could not carry on after a 14-ball 27 and was caught by Umesh Yadav of the bowling of Andre Russell in the 13th over. Off the next over, Sunil Narine dismissed Lalit Yadav for 1, while Warner had completed his fifty, the first this season, and was hoping to finish strongly.
Rovman Powell and Warner took 10 off Chakravarthy’s final over before the right hander dismissed by Narine for 8, caught in the deep while trying to clear the ropes. Back came Umesh Yadav into the attack in the 17th over, and knocked over Warner for 61 from 45 deliveries, as KKR continued to peg back DC after their superb start.
After a few good overs for KKR, it was Shardul Thakur, who smashed Umesh for a couple of sixes to give his side the momentum on the home stretch. Axar joined in too with Umesh’s final over costing 23 runs.
Axar (22* of 14 balls) and Shardul (29* of 11 balls) eventually put on a stand of 49 of 20 balls, with the right hander finishing things off with a six of Pat Cummins, pushing the total to 215/5.
