IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After Punjab beat Gujarat

Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans in Tuesday's IPL 2022 match by 8 wickets at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Kagiso Rabada was named the Man of the Match for his spell of 4/33.

The PBKS bowlers restricted table-toppers Gujarat Titans to just 143/8 and their top-order easily chased down the target in just 16 overs.

Liam Livingstone hit 30 off 10 balls to finish the match in style for Punjab.